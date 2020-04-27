MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 342 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $154.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.