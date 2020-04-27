MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.