MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.