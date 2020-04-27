MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 6,565 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $287,000. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 88,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

