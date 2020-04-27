MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 40,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $129.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

