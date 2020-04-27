MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,556 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $538,868,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,503 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

