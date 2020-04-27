MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $297.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.40. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.61 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

