MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $736,000 Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.16.

MAR opened at $80.71 on Monday. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

