MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $27.25 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 102,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. The company has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

