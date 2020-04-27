MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $20.88 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

Shares of PEP opened at $134.36 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.