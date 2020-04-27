MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Stephens raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

ETN opened at $78.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

