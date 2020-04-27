MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.74 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $138.63 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average of $162.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

