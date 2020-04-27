MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 54.7% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 112,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 133.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 85,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $55.78 on Monday. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.