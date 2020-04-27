MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,585 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

HBAN stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.