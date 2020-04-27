MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 638.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after purchasing an additional 344,846 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $264.81 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.75. The company has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

