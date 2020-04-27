MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $237.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.74 and its 200 day moving average is $267.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.