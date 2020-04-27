MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $54,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock valued at $475,179,574. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $118.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

