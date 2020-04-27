MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 8,094 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $212.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.