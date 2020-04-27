MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. Loop Capital upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.18.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.