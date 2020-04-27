Msci (MSCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Msci to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSCI opened at $324.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.32. Msci has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $335.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.33.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

