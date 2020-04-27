MSA Safety (MSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSA opened at $98.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $142.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.55.

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,110 over the last ninety days. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

