Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280,571 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $35,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 58,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,735,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 83,902 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

