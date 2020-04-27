Morgan Stanley Cuts Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,540

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,920 ($25.26) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622.14 ($21.34).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,308 ($17.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,257.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,763.31.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason purchased 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.