Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $186.04 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $193.10. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,469. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $504,976.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,724 shares in the company, valued at $46,728,416.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,310 shares of company stock worth $49,446,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.25.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

