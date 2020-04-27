Mobivity (MFON) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MFON opened at $0.61 on Monday. Mobivity has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

