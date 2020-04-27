MicroStrategy (MSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $125.55 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.