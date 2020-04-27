Microsoft (MSFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.55 on Monday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

