MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (MXCHY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of MXCHY stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

About MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR

Mexichem, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemical and petrochemicals, and plastic pipes and connectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vinyl, Fluor, and Fluent. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, compounds, phthalic anhydride and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for the automotive, industrial, medical, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets.

