MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (MXCHY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.
Shares of MXCHY stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.50.
About MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR
