Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 177.15%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,424 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 937.6% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after buying an additional 1,552,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

