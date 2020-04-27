Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,996.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,890.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

