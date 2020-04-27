Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,996.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,890.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
