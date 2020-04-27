MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,800 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LX. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

LX opened at $7.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

