MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health Inc has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.