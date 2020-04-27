MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,171 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 133.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 424,414 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,082,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after buying an additional 529,295 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 477,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in KBR by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

