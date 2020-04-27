MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.98. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.