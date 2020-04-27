MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.10% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,943 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,293 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in 3D Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

