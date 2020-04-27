MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $481,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

