MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $335,000 Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 59.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

