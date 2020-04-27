MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 483,534 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,534 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $134.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

