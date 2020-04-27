MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 4,102 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.17% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CORR. DA Davidson cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $11.78 on Monday. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a current ratio of 17.16. The company has a market cap of $160.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

