MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 170,817 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,817 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

C opened at $43.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

