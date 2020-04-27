MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 1,274,286 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,274,286 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.