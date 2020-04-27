MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 1,255 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKH. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

