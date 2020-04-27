MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 118,640 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,640 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $337,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,082,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $27.03 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Consumer Edge raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

