MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 117,861 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,861 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 193,088 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 323,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,178 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

