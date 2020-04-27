MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.17% of CorePoint Lodging worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 61,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPLG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $3.34 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.95%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

