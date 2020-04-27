MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 94.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 966 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,585 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $424.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The stock has a market cap of $186.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura increased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

