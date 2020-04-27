MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of SBUX opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

