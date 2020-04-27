MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.