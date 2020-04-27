MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 47,754 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

