MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,322 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $239.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

